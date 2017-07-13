modernghana logo

Ayariga no longer my best friend – Muntaka

Starrfmonline.com
54 minutes ago | General News

The Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has revealed that his close relationship with colleague MP Mahama Ayariga has been ruined due to the bribery allegations.

The fallout from the allegations saw Mahama Ayariga charged with contempt of Parliament, and subsequently compelled to apologize for the bribery allegations he made against the committee, and the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, who he said had offered the bribe to have his nomination for the portfolio passed.

Alhaji Muntaka himself, also the Asawase MP, was implicated in the bribery allegations with Mr. Ayariga alleging that the Chairman of the Appointments Committee served as a courier for the bribe money which was given to him for onward disbursement.

Four months after the allegations were made, Alhaji Muntaka speaking on Starr Chat said he is still hurt over the incident.

According to him, the debacle has ruined his relationship with the former Sports Minister adding that he requires more time to be able to get over the unfortunate claims.

“What I can tell you is that we were the best of friends,” Hon. Muntaka told host Bola Ray Wednesday adding “he was my best man during my second marriage and I was his best man but sometimes things happen and you can’t understand.”

The former Sports Minister under the erstwhile President Mills administration disclosed that even though he is still friends with the Bawku Central MP, he will require time to properly heal.

