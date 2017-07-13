modernghana logo

Foreign Aid Mentality Must Cease—KB Asante

ClassfmOnline.com
1 hour ago | Headlines

Retired diplomat KB Asante has charged Ghana to do away with foreign aid as it only leads to “sloppy thinking” and “bad planning” by the receiver.

According to him, government should avoid overreliance on foreign aid and fashion out robust strategies to develop Ghana because it “promotes a sense of inferiority”.

For him, Ghana should not be nurturing “aid mentality” at a time the country marks its 60th anniversary.

He urged the country’s leaders to implement good policies to generate wealth and development and move away from depending on other countries and international bodies.

