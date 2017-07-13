TOP STORIES
Citi FM’s ‘Write-Away Contest’ nominated for education award
Relevant radio brand, Citi FM, has been nominated for an award for its annual competition the “Write Away Contest.”
The Contest was nominated for the Media Contribution to Education Award category in the Education Community Awards (EDUCOM) 2017.
The 2nd annual EDUCOM award is scheduled for Saturday August 19, 2017, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.
The Awards is aimed at recognizing all the valuable educational related works that are undertaken within schools and communities across Ghana by schools, students/pupils, parents, media houses, publishers, agencies, NGOs and other individuals or organizations.
About Write Away contest
The Write-Away Contest is an annual essay competition that is geared towards encouraging children to read and write.
It seeks to build a vibrant culture of reading and writing among young pupils.
The contest is for pupils between the ages of 10 and 14 years.
Hannah Yeboah , a student of the Beacon International School in Peduase in the Eastern Region, emerged winner of the Write-Away contest organized in 2016.
For her prize, Hannah Yeboah received a cash prize of GHc5,000 while her school was given GHc10,000.
Nicole Chinery and Goloh Lily Eli both from the Sap's School in Accra placed second and third respectively.
