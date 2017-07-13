TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo courts Swiss' help to tackle youth unemployment
The President has said the biggest challenge facing his government is inadequate jobs for the youth of the country.
“Our biggest challenge is how to find work for our young people. Too many young people in Ghana, West African and the African Continent do not have work to do because our economies are not growing and expanding at a sufficient rate to absorb them” President Nana Akufo-Addo said.
The President made the remark Wednesday when he was addressing the president of Switzerland, Doris Leuthard, who is on a day’s official visit to Ghana.
He said that there are too many unemployed youth in the country because the economy has not been growing as expected for so long.
He said this makes it impossible to create jobs.
He, therefore, called on the Swedish government to come to the aid of Ghana and other African countries to solve the youth unemployment challenge.
In her response, Mrs Leuthard was hopeful that through her efforts more Swiss companies will invest in Ghana to help solve the unemployment challenge.
She added that it was in the interest Europe to help the African continent create jobs for its youth.
Meanwhile, Switzerland has earmarked an amount of $80 million to support the enhanced competitiveness of Ghanaian enterprises in the global market space, as well as help in government’s efforts at diversifying the Ghanaian economy.
Ghana has been classified by Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) as a priority country for economic development, resulting in the signing of the Swiss co-operation strategy for Ghana.
