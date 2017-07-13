TOP STORIES
Snooping device: Okudzeto recommends Fuseini prosecution for 'invasion of privacy'
A member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, says former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources must be prosecuted for secretly snooping on his successor, John Peter Amewu.
The experienced lawyer and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association says Inusah Fuseini’s action is illegal because it borders on invasion of privacy.
“It is not allowed anywhere in the world. In fact, he should be prosecuted for doing that,” he told Class FM Wednesday.
The detection of the audio-visual device was announced on Monday amid widespread public dismay.
National Security operatives carried out an unannounced sweeping of Mr Amewu’s office and found the gadget tactfully planted behind a huge Coat of Arms.
Mr Inusah Fuseini has said the device is dead because the installation process was not complete, a claim the security agencies are yet to confirm.
According to the MP for Tamale Central, he received the device as a gift and installed it as an added security measure but some commentators say the former Minister's Confession is a ruse to shield powerful names.
Inusah Fuseini
Many commentators have also wondered why Mr Fuseini never mentioned the existence of the device in his handing over notes.
Nii Osah Mills, who took over the Ministry from Mr Fuseini, has said, in all his two-and-half stay in office, he was not told about the remote controlled audio-visual recorder capable of picking a whisper 35 feet away.
The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has earned faceless but influential enemies because it spearheads state efforts to root out illegal mining in the country.
Related: Anti- galamsey fight: China allegedly hitting back at Ghanaian businesses
Mr Sam Okudzeto said Mr Fuseini should have removed the gadget when his tenure of office ended.
A sustained campaign against the galamsey by the current New Patriotic Party administration has been the most relentless so far.
Illegal mining activities in the Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Volta regions have destroyed ecosystems, polluted water bodies and deprived farmers of arable land.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to end the illegal mining menace even if it will cost him a second term in office.
