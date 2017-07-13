TOP STORIES
The National Pension Regulatory Authority (NPRA)—A Blessing Or Otherwise?
The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) was established as a body corporate by the National Pension Act, 2008 (Act, 766) with the aim of regulating, monitoring and ensuring the effective administration of the Ghanaian pensions management industry.
Among its functions include the issuance of guidelines for the investment of pension funds, establish standards, rules and guidelines for the management of pension funds, regulate and monitor the implementation of the basic national social security scheme, receive and investigate complaints of impropriety in respect of the management of pension schemes among others.
The law sought to empower the NPRA as a State institution to be able to protect the interest of Pensioners and the working people of Ghana who contribute to these pension schemes by law on a monthly basis but is the NPRA really living up to what Ghanaians expect of them?
The Ghanaian working public are frequently being bombarded with the news of one investment or the other by the managers of the Tier 1 pension scheme having gone bad, some huge Tier 1 pension funds that Social Security & National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) holds in trust for contributors has been given to someone to buy a house, huge Tier 2 pension arrears yet to be paid by Government and other Employers resulting in huge loss of investment returns to Contributors and a host of other unpalatable issues that plague our pension administration system in Ghana.
As a State institution with the mandate to advice the Government of Ghana on the general welfare of Pensioners in Ghana, is the NPRA as a body corporate happy with the transformation of majority of Ghanaian Pensioners into Laborers, Security men, private teachers, lotto doctors, commercial typists and the like?
The Finance Minister in the 2017 Budget & Economic policy of the Government of Ghana presented to Parliament on Thursday 2nd March, 2017 mentioned that the NPRA would be weaned off Government payroll in 2017 and that the Ministry would ensure the net transfer of NPRA’s Internally Generated Fund into the consolidated fund in order to free up fiscal space.
The question to ask is where does NPRA get its IGF from? This confirms that there is a lot of funds in the pension management and administration system such that if the NPRA will really put their feet down under the law and execute their mandate to the latter, Ghanaian Pensioners as well as those who are currently working and contributing to existing pension schemes will be smiling home after age 60 and not wailing or trying to lengthen their years of service to mother Ghana which is in clear breach of the Ghanaian Constitution (Article 199, clause 1) and Labour Act.
It is about time the NPRA as a body exerts the authority that has been given to them by the good people of Ghana through Parliament to make sure that they protect the interest of today and future Pensioners by executing their mandate to the latter as stipulated under section 6 & 7 of the National Pensions Law, 2008. The evidence on the ground so far as the standard of living of Ghanaian Pensioners are concerned gives a lot of concern that the NPRA may be reneging in some of their mandate which is critical to Ghanaian Pensioners.
The Ghanaian working public especially those who contribute to pension schemes that are under the direct supervision of the NPRA are demanding an improved and a better pension gratuity after more than 35 years of service to the Republic of Ghana and the NPRA has a bigger role to play in achieving this feat for our retiring workers as well as those who are already on pension.
If a public servant who has been a director for more than 25 years has to go home with less than GH¢40,000.00 as a lump sum gratuity, then the fight against corruption by the Government of Ghana in our civil and public service will be a mirage or a mere lip service if conscious efforts are not made to make the public or civil servant have a feeling of a secured better life after more than 30 years of service to this Republic.
Rise up NPRA and use the authority that Ghanaians have given you to safeguard our lives after retirement. The era of uncertainty, destitution and poverty which has been the reward of majority of Ghanaian Pensioners must end and end now. A Nation that does not take proper care of its Pensioners is not worth dying for.
Badu-Boateng Ernest
(Managing Director/Consultant),
Incas Labour & Pension Consult,
Kumasi – Ashanti.
Ghana – West Africa.
Phone: +233244567332/+233269517126
