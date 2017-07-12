TOP STORIES
Police corporal commits suicide
By Gifty Amofa/Jefferson Olarbi, GNA,
Kumasi, July 12, GNA - Corporal Ebenezer Kofi Okyere, a 33-year-old police officer working with Ashanti Regional Police Command, has shot himself dead in his room at Old Tafo in Kumasi, in the early hours of Wednesday, July 12.
ASP Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command told the press in a briefing that neighbours, on hearing a gunshot rushed to his room and found the lifeless body of the police officer, suspected to have shot himself dead, slumped in a sofa chair with blood oozing from his mouth.
A gunshot wound was also found in one jaw whilst an AK 47 assault rifle, laid on the floor close to him.
ASP Juliana said the motive for the action, is still unclear.
She said the Regional crime scene team has already visited the site and investigations has already began in earnest to unravel the myth surrounding the horrific act.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased, who until his demise worked with the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, has been duly informed, whilst the body has been conveyed to the Komfo Teaching Hospital (KATH) Morgue.
ASP Juliana gave the assurance that the public would be updated as investigation continued.
GNA
