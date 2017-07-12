TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Melcom presents gym equipment to the military
Tamale, July 12, GNA - The Tamale branch of the Melcom Shopping Centre has presented a set of gymnasium equipment to the Northern Regional Military Command.
Mr Bernard Somuah, the Tamale Branch Manager of Melcom, who presented the equipment to the military authorities, said the presentation was part of Melcom's Corporate Social Responsibility effort.
The presentation, which was done at the newly established Nyohini camp in Tamale, was meant for the soldiers there to keep-fit without travelling far for such facilities.
Brigadier General Stanley Brian Alloh, the General Officer of the Command who received the equipment, said the presentation of the equipment was timely.
He expressed gratitude to Melcom and appealed for more assistance to equip the newly established Nyohini camp, which was established last year.
Captain Nathaniel Asamoah, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, said the camp was established last year and needed more support.
GNA
By Rosemary Wayo, GNA
