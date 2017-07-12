TOP STORIES
Things you tolerate are difficult to change.By: GbogboStone.
Violence against women forum held in Bongo
Bongo-Soe (U/E), July 12, GNA - Legal Resources Centre (LRC), a non- governmental organization, has embarked on a 'violence against women' community sensitization programme to educate women in some selected communities in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.
The programme was held in collaboration with the Women and Minor's Rights Committee of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).
The LRC as part of its quest to reach out to the masses, conducted radio interviews in the region and held other programmes at Soe, Sanabisi,Yidong, Asorligo, Akansiriga Tingre and Anafobisi, all communities within the District.
The various durbars, which brought together women, opinion leaders and children, were aimed at enlightening them on how to access legal aid services when their rights are violated.
Madam Daphne Lariba Nabila, the Executive Director of LRC, said the programme sought to ensure human rights for all towards the promotion of rights to personal liberty, education, health, work, criminal and civil justices.
The Executive Director said services of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Legal Aid Scheme, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Department of Social Welfare of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection could be accessed to address rights related abuses.
She said rights came with responsibilities and urged the women to live in harmony with their spouses and to show respect to them bearing in mind the choice of words they use adding that 'if husbands respect their wives, they would live in unity and not beat them, the children will learn from them, and would in turn reciprocate that in their marriages'.
Madam Nabila urged the gathering to pay attention to the kind of people their children kept as friends and entreated them to desist from giving out their underage children in marriage.
She called on the woman not to depend solely on their husbands for their upkeep and advised them to engage in small scale businesses such as basket weaving and other meaningful activities to support their families.
GNA
