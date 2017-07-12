TOP STORIES
Constitute Councils for Universities or face our wrath – UTAG
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has given government a two-week ultimatum to constitute Councils of the various universities in the country or face their wrath.
Even though some councils were constituted few months before the change in government, they have all been dissolved.
The National President of UTAG, Harry Agbanu, said the situation has left universities in a state of inaction, threatening upcoming graduation and crucial contracts among others.
“UTAG has noted with extreme dismay that government since taking office on 7 July 2017, has not been able to constitute the Councils of public universities in Ghana. The government's inability to do this, while having constituted other important boards of the state after six good months of office, we believe demonstrates government's lack of concern of the health of public universities. NEC of UTAG feels strongly it is unacceptable and even unethical for public universities management and administration, and the sooner government constitutes these Councils the better.”
UTAG demands book and research allowance
Mr. Agbanu also demanded the immediate release of UTAG's book and research allowance, saying “on the second point of book and research allowance, we wish to acknowledge government's commitment to pay, however UTAG is extremely unhappy with the undue delay in the processes leading to the payment of the allowances, having in mind that the honourable Minister announced that monies have been released as far back as February.”
UTAG’s request for the constitution of Governing Councils follows a suit by private citizen, Supt. Kofi Kwayera against the University of Education, Winneba, and the Education Ministry over the unlawful extension of the school’s Governing Council’s tenure.
The leadership of technical universities in Ghana have also issued a two-week ultimatum to government to immediately constitute governing councils for their respective schools.
According to them, the non -existence of governing councils in various technical universities and polytechnics is hampering the smooth administration of the schools.
–
By: Marian Ansah & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
