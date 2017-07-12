modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Parliament reconstitutes committees

CitiFMonline
6 minutes ago | Headlines

Parliament has reconstituted its committees. This follows the appointment of some Committee chairmen into ministerial roles in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

The Constitution enjoins the President to appoint not less than half of his ministers from Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo has been criticized for appointing 110 ministers and deputy ministers which some claimed would over burden the public purse.

Below is the list of the reconstituted committees:


By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Headlines

TOP STORIES

Boakye Agyarko Slams ECG Group Over Privatization

3 hours ago

Job Creation Ghana’s Biggest Challenge – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

quot-img-1"if you overstay your welcome, you become a servant"

By: ekow boateng quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35404.3583
Euro4.97284.9770
Pound Sterling5.59145.5987
Swiss Franc4.49764.5002
Canadian Dollar3.37063.3727
S/African Rand0.32100.3213
Australian Dollar3.31233.3200
body-container-line