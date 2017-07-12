TOP STORIES
Parliament reconstitutes committees
Parliament has reconstituted its committees. This follows the appointment of some Committee chairmen into ministerial roles in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.
The Constitution enjoins the President to appoint not less than half of his ministers from Parliament.
President Akufo-Addo has been criticized for appointing 110 ministers and deputy ministers which some claimed would over burden the public purse.
Below is the list of the reconstituted committees:
