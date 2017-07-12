TOP STORIES
'shine bright like a Diamond' just like rhianna said, with my twist break even and be unique.By: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Old Achimota Basic School Students Visit John Mahama
Old students of the Achimota Basic School on Wednesday called on former President John Mahama to invite him as the Special Guest of Honour at the School's Speech and Prize Giving Day in October.
The Association also discussed with President Mahama some projects and initiatives of the Association to improve infrastructure and the learning environment of the School.
The Group, which was led by their Ag. President Nana Serwaa Acheampong, thanked Mr. Mahama for the reception and offer of support to the Association's projects.
