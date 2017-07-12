modernghana logo

Old Achimota Basic School Students Visit John Mahama

Ohenenana Obonto Krow
15 minutes ago | General News

Old students of the Achimota Basic School on Wednesday called on former President John Mahama to invite him as the Special Guest of Honour at the School's Speech and Prize Giving Day in October.

The Association also discussed with President Mahama some projects and initiatives of the Association to improve infrastructure and the learning environment of the School.

The Group, which was led by their Ag. President Nana Serwaa Acheampong, thanked Mr. Mahama for the reception and offer of support to the Association's projects.

