Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Job Creation Ghana’s Biggest Challenge – Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has cited lack of jobs for the youth as the single biggest challenge facing the country.
Addressing the president of Switzerland, Doris Leuthard, who is on a day’s official visit to Ghana, Akufo-Addo bemoaned the seriousness of the challenge, saying there are too many young people in the country without jobs because the economy has stagnated for so long, making job creation an impossibility.
He thus expressed hope that the Swedish government will come to the aid of the West African Country in her resolve to create jobs for her teeming unemployed youth.
“Our biggest challenge is how to find work for our young people. Too many young people in Ghana, West African and the African Continent do not have work to do because our economies are not growing and expanding at a sufficient rate to absorb them” Akufo-Addo told the Swiss president.
He added that job creation is a top priority for his government and that he will work assiduously to reverse the current debilitating situation.
In her response, Mrs. Leuthard said it is in the interest of Europe to assist the African Continent to generate jobs for its youth, adding that she is hopeful that through her efforts, Swiss companies will invest in Ghana to support the government’s job creation agenda.
