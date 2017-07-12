TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
We Naturals Ghana picks 4 awards including Best Natural Hair Brand
A n African hair brand, We Naturals has been voted the best Natural Hair Brand in Ghana.
The company garnered the highest votes in the Best Natural Brand Category, in a competition organised by AfricansGoneNatural , Inc ( @africansgonenatural ), a natural hair movement with the desire to help empower women of African descent to embrace the God given Natural hair.
In the same public voting competition, We Naturals also won the best customer service company in the natural hair business.
In the products categories, We Natural was also voted the company with the best natural hair shampoo and the best leave-in conditioner. With the four awards won out of the ten, We Naturals became the company with the highest number of awards.
Commenting on the recognition, the CEO of We Naturals , Dorinda Mawuenya Matey thanked the public and the naturalista fraternity for their support and the vote of confidence in the brand.
According to her, We Naturals seeks to provide solutions and make the natural hair journey delight for all.
“We will continue to provide quality and affordable solutions for all hair needs” she added.
We Naturals Ghana is a Ghanaian owned company that started as a Natural hair fun page on social media by its CEO. After three years of business, We Naturals produces over 30 individual products and has presence in eight (8) African countries and in the United Kingdom.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
