21-yr-Old Boy Commits Suicide, Leaves Love Note For Girlfriend

1 hour ago | General News

A 21-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide at Tweemu, a fishing community near Moree in the Central Region.

It is unclear what caused Felix Dorde, alias Selorm, a senior high school graduate, to hang

himself with a rope onto a ceiling joint in his room.

He is said to have left a note for his girlfriend saying he loves her.

The incident happened at about 11:00pm on July 7, the Police have confirmed, and

investigations have commenced.
Physical examination of his body by the Police showed no marks of violence to suggest a foul play.

The body has since been deposited at Central Regional Hospital for autopsy.

-Adomonline

