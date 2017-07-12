TOP STORIES
21-yr-Old Boy Commits Suicide, Leaves Love Note For Girlfriend
A 21-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide at Tweemu, a fishing community near Moree in the Central Region.
It is unclear what caused Felix Dorde, alias Selorm, a senior high school graduate, to hang
himself with a rope onto a ceiling joint in his room.
He is said to have left a note for his girlfriend saying he loves her.
The incident happened at about 11:00pm on July 7, the Police have confirmed, and
investigations have commenced.
Physical examination of his body by the Police showed no marks of violence to suggest a foul play.
The body has since been deposited at Central Regional Hospital for autopsy.
-Adomonline
