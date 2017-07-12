TOP STORIES
Hot Audio: Dr. Edward Mahama now Akufo-Addo's 'errand boy' - Ayariga
Former Presidential candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) has described as a demotion the appointment of his successor, Edward Mahama as Ambassador-at-Large by President Akufo-Addo.
Per the appointment, Hassan Ayariga who spoke on Adom News, stated that, Dr. Mahama is now an "errand boy" for the President.
Listen to Ayariga in the audio attached:
