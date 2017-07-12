modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hot Audio: Dr. Edward Mahama now Akufo-Addo's 'errand boy' - Ayariga

MyJoyOnline
16 minutes ago | Politics

Former Presidential candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) has described as a demotion the appointment of his successor, Edward Mahama as Ambassador-at-Large by President Akufo-Addo.

Per the appointment, Hassan Ayariga who spoke on Adom News, stated that, Dr. Mahama is now an "errand boy" for the President.

Listen to Ayariga in the audio attached:


Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Politics

TOP STORIES

Ghanaian player kills mom, sister in Italy

21 minutes ago

Cocoa Producer Price Won’t Change—Cocobod

2 hours ago

quot-img-1IT'S BETTER TO LIVE "WITHOUT A HEART" THAN TO LIVE WITH A BROKEN HEART.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35404.3583
Euro4.97284.9770
Pound Sterling5.59145.5987
Swiss Franc4.49764.5002
Canadian Dollar3.37063.3727
S/African Rand0.32100.3213
Australian Dollar3.31233.3200
body-container-line