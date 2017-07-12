Ghanaian player kills mom, sister in Italy

modernghana logo

Starrfmonline.com
A young Ghanaian player Solomon Nyantakyi has been arrested in Italy for allegedly killing his mother and younger sister Tuesday evening in Parma.

The two were stabbed to death at home, according to Eurosport. His mother Patience Nfum was 45 years while the sister Magdalene Nyantakyi was 11 years old.

Reports say the police arrested Nyantakyi, a former player with Italian side Parma, in Milan while escaping on Wednesday.

Nyantakyi’s brother Raymond raised the alarm about the gruesome murder when he returned home to discover his mother and sister lying motionless at their Via San Leonardo residence.

The police is investigating the case.

