10 Caged Over Sekondi Zongo Clash
Ten suspects, including a lady, who were arrested in connection with a violent clash at Sekondi Zongo in the Western Region recently, have been remanded into prison custody for 10 days by a Takoradi circuit court presided over by Rita Doko.
They are to reappear before the court on July 20, 2017. The court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two other accused persons who are currently at large.
At least eight people sustained cutlass and gunshot wounds when two Muslim factions reportedly clashed over who has the right to lead prayers at a mosque in Sekondi.
The injured persons were named as Salim Issah, Abdul Aziz, Aminu Sirinu, Abdul Rashid, Aminu Mohammed, Alhassan Abdulai, Khassum Issah and Halifa Cissey.
They were given medical forms to go for treatment when they made a report to the Sekondi police.
The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the arrests to DAILY GUIDE, mentioned the initial nine suspects as Salim lssah, 19 and Aminu Sirinu, also 19; Khassum Issah, 26; Abdul Azziz, 18; Abdul Rashid, 21; Alhassan Abdulai, 19; Halifa Cissey, 23; Aminatu Mohammed, 35 and Ibrahim Amadu 23.
She pointed out that all the nine suspects were in police custody.
According to her, the Sekondi police received a distress call about the incident from some opinion leaders at the Zongo.
ASP Adiku indicated that the elders in the Muslim community reported that they had heard gunshots in the area.
“Seven people with various degrees of sharp object wounds later reported at the Sekondi Police Station,” she added.
The PRO revealed that one locally manufactured pistol, together with two used BB cartridges, one knife and cutlasses, were retrieved by the police.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
