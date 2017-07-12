modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Energy Advisory Board Inaugurated

Daily Guide
36 minutes ago | Business & Finance
The Energy Ministry has inaugurated its ministerial advisory board to counsel the Minister on adjustments in policy directions in the energy sector.

The 10-member board, constituted by the Civil Service Acts 1993 (PNDCL 327) section 39, which demands that every ministry in the Republic of Ghana have a ministerial advisory board, would work to promote constant interaction between the Ministry and users of its services.

The board will also engage in activities including planning objectives and operational strategies for the ministry to operate effectively.

Mr. Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy, chairs the board while the Deputy Energy minister Joseph Cudjoe, Prof. Thomas Akabzaa, the chief director, Ministry of Energy and DR. K.K. Sarpong, CEO GNPC will serve as members of the board.

Other members of the board include Ing.William Amuna, CEO of GRIDco, Theophilus Ahwireng CEO of Petroleum Commission, Kwaku Agyeman-Duah CEO, Association of Oil Marketing Companies and the President of Electrical Contractors Association, Nana Addo Tetedo.

Senyo Hosi CEO, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and Seth Osei-Agyen, Director Finance & Admin, Ministry of Energy makes up the final list of the 10 member advisory board.

By Lawson Kwame Lugu

