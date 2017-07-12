TOP STORIES
Nordea Capital Wins Global Recognition
NORDEA CAPITAL Limited for the second year in a row was adjudged the Best New Asset Management Company, Ghana (2016 and 2017) at the recent Global Banking & Finance Review Awards organized in the UK.
As an investment company licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, “we have consistently given our clients superior investment returns hinged on first class research which remains the backbone of all our investment decisions,” Group CEO of NORDCOM Africa, Dr. Edem Bart Williams, who received the award on behalf of his outfit, stated.
“Nordea Capital believes that this award is an affirmation of excellence spurring further innovation, best practices and competitive differentiation with unique offerings within the investment banking industry.”
The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards is an awards scheme that reflects the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community.
The awards, since 2011, have recognized companies of all sizes which were prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.
The awards have evolved and grown to include companies in banking, foreign exchange, insurance, hedge funds, pension funds, compliance & advisory, corporate governance, brokerage & exchanges, project finance, binary options, investment management, technology, asset & wealth management, and Islamic finance, among others.
A business desk report
