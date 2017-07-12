TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
‘Change Migration Management Template’
Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery in a group photograph with members of the GIS Council and other dignitaries
Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery has called for a more comprehensive approach in handling migration management issues.
He was speaking during the inauguration of the first ever Council of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) since the promulgation of Act 908 of the GIS Act 2016.
Chaired by Edward Prempeh, the thirteen member council is made up of Kwame Asuah Takyi, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Emmanuel Enos, Eric Afari, Samuel Adjei Mensah, Stella Dede Williams and Hodari Okae.
Other members are Matthew Amponsah, Peter Zwennes, Hagger Dery, Anthony Namoo and Benjamin Gyasi.
Mr. Dery observed that the world especially some West African countries are confronted with what has been described by some as incessant terrorists' attacks, a situation which behooves Ghana to devise strategies to obviate such negative occurrences.
He indicated that the recent global developments in the area of migration and security demanded that the GIS devise a well thought-out, innovative and proactive approach to migration management.
“There is therefore the need for members of this council to adopt a more comprehensive approach to dealing with matters affecting the service,” he added.
He said there are several opportunities for economic advancement that could be harnessed by the country which according to him is well-positioned as the Gateway to Africa despite the challenges and threats surrounding it.
He emphasised that the objective of the GIS is basically to regulate and monitor the entry, residence, employment and exit of all foreigners in Ghana, while movement of Ghanaians into and out of the country is equally monitored.
The minister charged the Council members to bring their expertise and knowledge to bear in assisting the Service in executing its role in securing the country's borders, maintaining the country's territorial integrity and ensuring its economic well-being.
Edward Prempeh, Chair of the GIS Council accepting the task on behalf of the members assured the Minister and the GIS of their commitment to the discharge of their duties as mandated by the GIS Act 908.
He said the council would tackle the issues of the attachment of immigration officers to foreign missions and the bolstering of the border patrol unit to enable the personnel deliver on their mandate.
By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng
