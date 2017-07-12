TOP STORIES
Blow To Child Trafficking
IOM Chief of Mission, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra handing over keys to vehicle and commissioning the facility with the V/R Commander of GIS, DCI Isaac Owusu Mensah.
As part of efforts to intensify the fight against trans-international crimes and illegal migration, the European Union through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has commissioned a new border post facility at the Agortime Afegame Ghana-Togo border.
This is to enable officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to effectively combat crimes such as human smuggling/trafficking, proliferation of small arms and light weapons and all other forms of illegal migration which are often carried out at the country's frontiers.
The facility which is under the Ghana Integrated Migration Management Approach (GIMMA) includes a fully furnished office accommodation with two holding areas, computers and their accessories, night vision devices, metal detectors, tents/camp beds, rain coats, stand-by generators, a vehicle, motorbikes among other equipment that will enhance the work of the officers.
The GIMMA project is a comprehensive, transparent and coherent means of addressing migration and border management processes.
The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi in a keynote address read on his behalf by the Volta Regional Commander of GIS, DCI Isaac Owusu Mensah noted that in these modern times where movement of people from one country to another has become part of a daily routine, it is important for the supervisory roles of the service to be boosted for effective border control.
He said the service is poised to deliver its mandate of ensuring effective management of migration in the country and contribute to national security with efficiency.
The IOM Chief of Mission to Ghana, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra on her part said a tremendous increase in the movement of people and goods require enhanced immigration and border management structures to manage the cross-border flow of people.
She urged government and official of the GIS to be vigilant of the activities of travelling agencies who employ young girls and women to work in the Gulf countries as they may be looking for alternative travelling methods since they cannot use the airport due to a ban on their activities.
The Akanu Sector Commander of the Service, C/Supt Francis Banning said the service between May and June made 20 interception of human trafficking where 100 girls were rescued.
He commended the EU and the IOM for the facility noting it will enhance the capacity of the officers in the fight against human trafficking and other border related crimes.
From Gibril Abdul Razak, Afegame
