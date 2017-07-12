TOP STORIES
StanChart Records Block Trade on Stock Market
Accra, July 12, CDA Consult – The Standard Chartered Bank registered a block trade on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) trading, consequently the benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 1.3 per cent to close at 2,017.1 point.
The bullish sentiments which started the week continued the trading session as six equities advanced with no laggard, the banking stocks were identified as the dominant players, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Wednesday indicated.
HFC Bank advanced by 7.1 per cent to close at GHc0.60 per share, ACCESS Bank rose by 4.7 per cent to GHc3.98 per share whilst Fan Milk climbed 3.3 per cent to GHc12.25 per share.
According to the Nordea Capital Investment stock expert Ecobank Ghana clawed back the losses encountered on the first trading day of the week as it edged by 2.9 per cent to GHc7.00 per share.
The StanChart gained 1.3 per cent to close at GHc18.25 per share and CAL gained 1.2 per cent to close at GHc0.86 per share whilst volume traded hit 635,482 shares which was valued at GHc5,612,183.69.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3459 with a Year-to-date return of 25.59 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Source: CDA Consult
