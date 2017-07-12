TOP STORIES
Great leadership is useless until it fosters action-driven reformation and unity of purpose within a nationBy: Seth Boss Kay
Shameful NDC Back With Same Old Pettiness—“Akamba” Style
Apparently, my “chopbar” comment regarding the NDC Head Quarters of dunderheadedness did not wash down well with some of its patrons.
Maybe because lately the food has become tasteless and stenchy, which they are trying futilely to correct. But how can they when the stink that emanates from their bodies is powerful enough to contaminate the very food that they are trying to reinvent? Or is it that there is nothing wrong with the food except that their own repugnant body odour contaminates anything that crosses its path?
That said, I want to remind Akamba that his 200 kilo weight is nothing but hot flatulence concentrated into a concoction of disgust that is potent enough to pollute space let alone our specific atmosphere.
I am vindicated by the very recent happenings, one of which is the admission by his own comrade in evil, InusahFusseini, to the effect that the bugging device found in the office of Honourable Amewu was his own. This revelation alone should tell Ghanaians the kind of witches and dwarves that litter the NDC. By the way, I mentioned witches before wizards out of courtesy.
In any case, let me speak again to the issue of BOST. The very fact that Edwina Akufo-Addo was mentioned callously, rudely, vindictively, unjustifiably, and downright evilly, is an abomination of a serpentine kind.
This young lady, and everybody knows that, had nothing to do with this whole saga except that the dastardly freaks of the NDC want to malign the President, just as they tried to do using the disgraced Steve Malorie's toilet paper magazine, “Africa Watch”. In fact, Sammy Gyamfi, must be sued for slandering this innocent lady by all means.
I am saying to Edwina, “Sue them or I will take them on myself!!!”
The days of slander and political shenanigans are over. The ascent of Nana Akufo-Addo to the Presidency is a foreteller of the purging that is going to happen in order to bring back to this nation an appreciable measure of sanity, depleted by the shameful lot of John Mahama and his ingrates.
With regards to the sac of blubber, Sam George, his blabber mouth is scandalous to the nation and I shudder that the very people who voted for him must either have regretted or be of his caliber. This small boy brags like he was born with a golden spoon in his mouth. If I were ever to be given the opportunity to reel the NDC thieves in, the world would be dumbfounded at the tragedy that they turned out to be with their advent in 2009.
Regarding the faceless OkudzetuAblakwa, my ears were raped by his nonsensical submission regarding his fuel stations. Well, really, there is nothing wrong with him owning about 20 fuel stations or so, and over 50 tankers too, but truth be told that if you walked into government, totally broke, with half a chalewote and torn underwear, perforated like a mosquito net, then it is justifiable to be asked to account to the nation how you came about all this wealth in a short period since Atta Mills.
Shame on all of you for being such reckless people! Shame on you all for being such hypocrites!! Shame on you all for being such a disgrace to our nation!!! Shame on you all for being such evil mongers!!!! Shame on you all for the indecorous disposition that has become synonymous with NDC!!!!!
After all, the loud description of your lot by your own founding father, President Jerry John Rawlings, was not borne out of malice, but an undeniable truth that could no longer be ignored.
Back off Edwina Akufo-Addo, or else!!!
