Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Cocoa Producer Price Won’t Change—Cocobod
The chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) Hackman Owusu-Agyeman has assured cocoa farmers that the producer prices of the commodity will be maintained.
This comes in the wake of fallen cocoa prices on the world market.
Mr Owusu-Agyeman's assurance follows comments by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cocobod Joseph Boahen Aidoo that cocoa farmers must brace themselves for a potential drop in the producer price because Ghana stands to lose about $1000 per tonne of cocoa as a result of the drop in international price.
But addressing the media, Mr Owusu-Agyeman said government will ensure farmers do not get affected by the development.
“Prices have fallen…but we are doing everything possible to make sure that the farmers don't get shortchanged. So for now we are keeping the prices as they are. We have assured them and this government is prepared to do that. Nobody is talking about reducing prices, no. We haven't said that and we are going to do everything possible [to keep the price]. The farmer is our focus, the farmer is our friend and we will keep them as friends,” he stated.
Currently cocoa is being sold at GHS7600 per tonne.
