TOP STORIES
We eat to live, we dont live to eat.By: Don Jumosky
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Ecobank's digital drive recognised in double award win
Ecobank scored a double win after triumphing in two categories at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2017.
The leading pan-African bank was awarded Best Digital Bank in Africa and Best Bank in Ghana at a ceremony held at the Tower of London last Thursday.
Ade Ayeyemi, GCEO, Ecobank said the award served as validation to the global banking industry about the positive impact of the Ecobank digital strategy.
“We are using digital technology to financially include many millions more into formal financial systems, and therefore improve lives across Africa, so it is wonderful to be acknowledged in this way.”
Dan Sackey
Patrick Akinwuntan, Group Executive, Consumer Banking, said, “the fact that you can open your bank account - Ecobank Xpress instantly and do instant transfers and bill payments across Africa on our mobile app is what makes our value proposition to customers quite unique.
This award confirms that we are indeed making banking easier, more accessible and more affordable across the continent than ever before.”
Dan Sackey, Regional Executive for Anglophone West Africa and Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana, was delighted to see Ghana win for the third consecutive year.
“Over the past 12 months we have invested particularly in our digital services,” he said.
“This award is proof that we continue to provide convenient, relevant and reliable banking solutions to our clients, year after year.”
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance