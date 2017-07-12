modernghana logo

Cop Takes His Life After Heated Argument With Lover

MyNewsGH
8 minutes ago | Crime & Punishment

It has been confirmed that Lance Corporal Ebenezer Kofi Okyere with the Striking Force Unit of the Ghana police Service shot and killed himself with an AK 47 assault rifle on Wednesday morning at about 7am after a disagreement with his lover.

According to family members at Old Tafo where the incident took place, the deceased aged 35, had spent the night with the unnamed girlfriend in his private home and while he was preparing for work, a disagreement over a telephone conversation ensued between them.

The deceased threatened to kill himself a threat the girl took serious and decided to report to the police but before she could get some assistance, Lance Corporal Ebenezer Kofi Okyere had already pulled the trigger.

Alpha Radio's Andrews Akwaboah who visited the scene, disclosed that the body has been taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by his colleagues who were invited to the scene after the unfortunate incident.

“The body has been taken to the mortuary. No family member is in the position to talk to us but the incident happened at about 7 am this morning”, he disclosed.

