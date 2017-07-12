TOP STORIES
Tomorrow belongs to those who prepared it(tomorrow)today.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Ghana Needs Leaders Like Akufo-Addo—Kwesi Pratt
The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has said Ghana needs leaders like president Akufo-Addo to help in the fight against the menace of galamsey that has plagued the country.
According to him, Ghana needs people who will help fight for the betterment of the country rather than their selfish political desires adding that the President has won his admiration after his bold statement of fighting galamsey regardless of how it will affect his chances of being re-elected in 2020.
His comments come on the back of the call by the President to fight the galamsey menace with all his might regardless of the repercussions it may have on his political future.
The President said while speaking at a sensitization workshop for traditional leaders on measures to address galamsey that“No matter how difficult it is, we will win this fight. We will reclaim our heritage. We will get the rivers of our country running again. We will reclaim our lands”.
He further called on the chiefs and other relevant stakeholders to support government's fight against the menace.
