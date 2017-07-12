TOP STORIES
Galamsey Fight: Indirect But Effective Action Against Child Labour?
Government has proven relentless in its fight against illegal Artisanal Small-scale Gold Mining (ASGM). The President has put his job on the line, telling chiefs, politicians and all of us, that he is ready to fight against the menace even if it cost him electoral votes. The ministries of lands and natural resources, environment and water resources together with others and the support of media have taken the bull by the horn to make sure that illegal mining does not destroy the heritage of our generations.
But the environment is not the only sacred treasure bequeathed us by God. The Bible is emphatic that children are a heritage from God. Children are the future of every society. they are the foundation of the human resource capacity of our economy. The quality of professional competence of our workforce is, in many ways, predetermined by the quality of knowledge and skills acquired by its children during their period of education. Child labour prevents children from acquiring quality education.
Illegal mining has consigned many children to child labour. Children in galamsey engage in activities such as carrying heavy bags of gold ore from mining to processing sites. This inappropriate manual handling causes musculo-skeletal injuries to their frail bodies.at the processing sites, the children are involved in crushing the ore into fine powder with great exposure to inhale much of the dust emanating from the crashing process. This is very hazardous as it pre-disposes them to health injuries including fibrosis and allergic reactions in the lungs and the possibility of certain types of cancer. Moreover, child labour in ASGM prevents children from gaining quality education because they do not attend school regularly or do not have enough time and interest to study well. Eventually, they are unable as adults to get good, sustainable and fulfilling jobs because of their lack of adequate knowledge and competitive skills. The lust for “big” and “quick” money by families is a strong factor that pushes children into child labour in mining. This attitude is ill-informed and requires a rigorous shift in perspective for the parents and many mining communities. Another cause of child labour in mining is the hitherto lack of enforcement of laws and regulations, including effective monitoring of ASGM sites. In addition mining communities need viable and sustainable alternatives to illegal mining. As the President admits, man must survive. People must keep body and soul together; but at what expense? Surely mortgaging the future of our children and country is not the way to go. There are better alternatives such as sustainable agriculture.
This is why the current fight against galamsey has the potential of effectively addressing child labour. But this must be done properly otherwise, the children will go underground or move into another sector like cocoa or fishing. This means, government should work with all stakeholders to find a balanced solution to the problem. It is important to get the Ghana National Association of Small-scale Miners (GNASSM) and the Ghana NGO Coalition on the rights of the Child (GNCRC) involved. The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) should quickly roll out the implementation of the National Plan of Action (NPA) against child labour. The Minerals Commission should enforce its regulations on ASGM operations. There should be regular monitoring of licensed mining sites and a total flashing out of unlicensed mining activities. Our traditional leaders, as the President indicated, cannot be left out of this fight. They must lead the crusade in their various communities. The open secret is that some traditional leaders and politicians are part of the problem of galamsey. They must change their ways and take their responsibilities as custodians of our heritage seriously.
Child labour is blight on our national conscience. The President made it very clear in his May Day Speech at the Independence square this year that he will not allow it to continue under his presidency. He said: “Under my watch, government will work with all partners towards the goal of eliminating child labour. We all have a responsibility to protect our children from the criminality of child labour.” Is the fight against galamsey effectively addressing child labour too?
