Gov't to engage local contractors in construction of Kumasi-Paga railway line
Minister of Railway Development, Joe Ghartey has hinted government is likely to choose a local contractor for the construction of the Kumasi-Paga railway line.
This, according to him is to indicate government’s commitment to strengthen local content in the construction industry.
About 215 companies have so far expressed interest in the almost 600 kilometre project – out of which about 50 are local contractors.
Joe Ghartey tells JOY BUSINESS, government is doing everything possible to ensure maximum local participation in all other projects across the country.
“Government’s decision to construct the almost 600 kilometer railway line is to enhance transportation of Agricultural produce within the Central line” he said.
He said the 3.3 billion dollar project will have a maximum local participation as a way of deepening domestic employment for the people.
The railway project is fully funded by the government of Ghana.
He spoke with Joy Business on the sidelines of a stakeholder’s workshop to develop a local content policy for the construction sector.
