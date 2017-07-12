modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
4 illegal miners from Bosomtwe District remanded into prison custody

Ghana I Nhyira FM I Ohemeng Tawiah
1 hour ago | General News

A Bekwai Circuit Court has remanded into prison custody, four illegal miners arrested at Beposo and Amakom in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The four; Kwaku Akwaboah, 22; Kwadwo Amankwaa, 55; Yaw Opoku, 45 and Sofiah Salifu pleaded not guilty for undertaking small scale mining without license.

With determination, they undertook their activity at night despite a ban on illegal mining activities.

District Chief Executive, Joseph Asuming who led the operations said it will take months to reclaim lands destroyed by illegal miners.

One of them, Kwadwo Amankwaa had defied his partial visual impairment to mine before he and others were picked by police, led by the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit as well as the Asokwa Divisional Command.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Samuel Ofori, told the court presided by Frederick Nawura, the accused have been undertaking small-scale mining without license contrary to the Mining Act 703 of 2006.

They are to appear before the court on July 18, 2017.

