Spy device: Probe Fuseini – Agbee
The Executive Director of the Ghana Institute of Governance and Security, David Agbee, has said Tamale Central MP Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has questions to answer for planting a recording device in his office while he was Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.
The BNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the planting of the audio-visual recording device in the office currently occupied by John Peter Amewu.
Although Mr Fuseini has admitted he planted the device for his personal security while in office, security expert David Agbee wants the security agencies to invite the former minister to answer questions.
Speaking to Class News, Mr Agbee said: “When you enter a political office and then you are exiting, you should be able to carry along any personal belonging.
“If the device is not working, after all you planted it there and so if it is not working you can carry it to your home… They [BNI] should play such a tape before him and if anything negative comes out he should be able to face the consequences for it.
“For him to make a comment that the gadget is not working does not justify anything. For now they have to start the investigation process. If really the gadget has any information which could implicate anybody then he should be able to face the music.
“For me it begins a very good process for thorough investigations. We need to play that tape before a certain group of people, so that one way or the other if nothing is found on the tape he could be exonerated.”
Meanwhile, Mr Amewu said although he was surprised about the development, it has brought to fore the importance for one to be security-conscious at all time.
