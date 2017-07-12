 Hajia Adiza: The Mother Who Values Education

TOP STORIES
On the 29th of June last year, one of the young members of the community completed his seven-year Medical study in faraway Russia. His name is Junaidu Salifu. He spent seven years in the People’s Friendship University of Russia (Patrice Lumumba University). He studied General Medicine. Personally I congratulated him elephantly for the feat chalked. I saw how it all started. From Aggrey Memorial Preparatory School in Kanda to Datus Complex Senior High School in Tema to the University he spent almost a decade to come out with what he came out with. Let me use the opportunity to congratulate him once again. It is a remarkable feat. An impressive output that is best described as “enviable.”
Interestingly, this piece is not about him. It is certainly not about his younger sister Fuseina Salifu Zanga who is also studying Medicine in Russia. The piece was written also without her twin brother Alhassan Salifu who is also pursuing a degree in Petrochemical Engineering in that cold region of the world called Russia in mind. It was obviously not written to inform you about Farida Salifu who graduated from the University of Ghana last year neither Muhydeen Salifu who completed his study of General Science in Presbyterian Secondary School, Legon. It will not talk about Sumayya Salifu, the eldest who is managing the family business in Nima.
I am “wasting my time” in Sister Rafa’s Internet café just to tell you something small about the human backbone and anchorage for the above-mentioned young men and women; their parents, Hajia Adiza Ali and Alhaji Salifu Abdul Rahman. More specifically, I want to touch on the mother, Hajia Adiza Ali because I interacted with her more and also the dad is always on business travels.
The eleventh President of India, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam stated that “if a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher." And that is exactly what Hajia Adiza has created for her children, a home of beautiful minds. The point must be made succinctly that she never rested on the development of her home only; she strives and wishes the whole nation will realize the importance of knowledge and industry. In my community, she became known as “MadamSchool” because of how she carries matters of children who have stopped or play truancy with school. And there are a lot of them as such. She carries their matter at heart and empathizes with such children. She looks for such people, talks to them, and advice to the point of begging them to go back to school or take it seriously. Almost all the anti-school youth in our area run away anytime they see her because after tracking you down and talking to you, she will help you go back to school in whatever way she can.
Once my late junior brother stopped schooling. Several years later he realized his mistakes and approached me (because he could not approach our parents who will love to revisit the past and resurrect the bones of days he was pig-headed to their advise) to help make him get back to school. We went to Haavad Senior High School and they were willing to grant him admission. The problem rested on he providing his results slip with the headmistress’ signature and stamp boldly on it. We went to the headmistress of his basic school, Nima Presby School. She vehemently refused to grant us our request though we begged ceaselessly. I therefore called upon Hajia Adiza to help us. When we reached the school’s gate, the headmistress who was on the next floor saw us and gave us a disgusting and distasteful look. Immediately, Hajia stopped, turned to my brother and looked furious. She spoke words I will never forget in my life. “If not for education, do you think that woman (referring to the headmistress) will even dare look at me like that? I value knowledge so I won’t respond to her. Besides, we are here to beg. Your truancy caused us this.” In the end, our quest was successful.
She wishes to have a very sound community of productive young people. She hates to see young ones that have nothing doing in life. She therefore supports every good initiative with all the energy in her.
In 2009, we formed Elements of Change. Elements of Change is a community-based, youth-centered organization that was formed to serve the community. Hajia Adiza was our patron.
She provided us with a meeting ground, fresh plastic chairs (purposely bought for us) and helped us financially anytime we had a programme.
I will never forget how she financed an entire free vacation classes that we organized for pupils in the Primary and Junior High School during the long vacation period of 2010/2011 Academic year staged in the Nima St.Kizito School.
I remember vividly when the Inspirational Committee (committee in charge of bringing successful people for the youth to interact with) organized a “Meet the youth” session once upon a time. We hosted Hajia Adiza that day. And I asked her “what is her regret in life." She put up a pitiful face and responded “My deepest regret is the fact that I never took school serious. When i leave home for school, i branch and go to the market and sit on a big pan selling. I have resolved therefore to move heaven and earth to get my children educated." And this she is doing with a grand style.
Her resolve needs to be highlighted and appreciated because of how motherhood has been rendered a poor activity in our part of the world. You come across a lot of parents who themselves need massive parenting. If parents themselves do not know what they are about, how do you think their children will fare? “If green leaves are burning, how much more dried ones?” Unnecessary rivalry in who wears the latest and most expensive clothes, who organizes a more grandeur wedding or outdooring ceremony, whose family rents the most prestigious place for a family event, who slaughters the fattest cow for eid and a whole lot of activities that count for nothing in the grand scheme of things. And we do all these forgetting to secure the future for our generations to come in a time when all indicators show that we woefully lost the past and have only our pitiable state of affairs to serve as a memento of our previous generation’s existence.
In 2011, I did my National Service with Mercy Islamic School at Adentan District. I taught General Science and Information, Communications and Technology at the Primary level. The first day I began duty, I had to go understudy a teacher in how he performs his duty. We struck a conversation. One issue led to another and we got to the welfare of the students. Now that was where a real man lost the flavor of his face due to how passionate he was about that issue. He was really sad as he lamented.There are some children who come to school looking like dirty vultures. Some dressed on a Monday morning as if they were on a desert battle-field. Unpleasantly-looking, badly-dressed, not smelling good, looking disheveled and unfit for class; after all the latin say Mens sana in corpore sano "a healthy mind in a healthy body.” The brilliant students were those who presented themselves well. The most pathetic aspect of it was the fact that when their parents come around for meetings or when invited, they come dressed in very expensive clothes. The one that will rival the golden apparel of Otumfuor. The teacher called up one boy and in his description “the boy looked like a mad man.” It was pathetically so.
Later, I realized the boy was very gifted when it came to artistic presentation of things on paper. He was very good in giving panoramic view of whatever he wants to draw. However, he looked so raggedy and tattered. I was told his mum was very rich. I never believed until the day she came for Parents and Teachers Meeting. She was heavenly dressed.
I therefore appreciate the efforts of women like Hajia Adiza. She may have some flaws. She’s a human being. She is not an angel. But her resolve to ensure the education of her children is a jewel in her wonderful crown. And I adored her more the day I entered her room and realized she sacrificed all the luxury and comfort for her children to have education; “the factory that turns an animal into a human being.”
May Allah bless her.
Inusah Mohammed
[email protected]
NB: The writer is a Youth-Activist and a Student of Knowledge.
