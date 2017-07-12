TOP STORIES
Ghanaian Chevening scholars call on Papa Owusu Ankomah
Accra, July 11, GNA - Ghanaian Chevening scholars in the United Kingdom have paid a courtesy call on Papa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at the Commission's office in London.
The visit was to formally inform the High Commissioner about the end of their UK scholarship programme and to seek ways of contributing to the development of the country as they prepared to return home.
A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said the 20 scholars, pursing masters degree programmes in various universities in the UK, also took turns to spell out areas they believed the Government could further explore to open up the country to development.
Papa Ankomah commended the scholars for their initiative and said he was highly impressed with their professional backgrounds and the knowledge they had acquired through the Chevening programme.
He urged them to be strong in their convictions and not to abandon their country in pursuit of other opportunities outside the country.
Papa Ankomah asked them to take advantage of interventions being introduced by the Government to open up the country for further development and challenged them to put their various knowledge and skills at the services of the country.
GNA
