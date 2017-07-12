modernghana logo

Office of Former President denounces Acts of impersonation

GNA
43 minutes ago | Politics

Accra, July 11, GNA - The Office of the Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on members, supporters and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disregard any information that he has constituted a team to undertake a post Kwesi Botchwey Committee survey.

A statement from the office signed by Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to the former President said: 'We have over the last week received reports from across the country about the activities of some members of the Party seeking to solicit information from executives and members of the NDC, claiming that they are being sponsored by the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama'.

The statement advised the members to desist from such acts of impersonation and misinformation, 'particularly as we all continue to work towards re-organising the Party across the country.'

GNA

