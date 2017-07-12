TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
LifeSense with Terry Mante: Leadership By Example
The greatest leaders are not those who lead by the example of their power but those who influence by the power of their example. Leaders who make it their mission to set example for their followers achieve greater results than those who merely rely on command and control.
When leaders set good examples, they become the standard and model for their followers. More importantly, they increase their credibility score and earn trust with their followers. Leaders who do not set good examples do not inspire followers.
Leaders must live by higher standards
Every leader sets standards. Standards are the thresholds by which we define and assess norms, performance and quality. Standards serve as the measuring line for what is adequate and acceptable. In every leader’s sphere of endeavor, they set standards for the players in the environment.
When leaders set standards, they must live by those standards. They must demonstrate their commitment to those standards by adhering to them. When they do that, they earn the moral legitimacy to enforce them among their followers.
More than just adhering to standards, leaders who raise the bar on themselves become peerless and entrench their influence. If you want to lead by example, you need to have a two-tier standards system. The first tier is for everybody and the second tier is for you. The standards you set for yourself must always be a notch higher than those you set for others.
When your followers see that you lead by a higher standard, they will go all out to observe those you set for them.
Leaders must not make excuses
An excuse is a tool people use to justify their inadequacies. Instead of challenging themselves to excellence, they employ excuses to keep them in their comfort zone of averageness and mediocrity. The only good thing about excuses is that they make you feel good about your drawbacks. They never help you to overcome them.
It is not strange for followers to make excuses. However, it is unacceptable for leaders to make excuses. When leaders refuse to make excuses and step up to reach for excellence, they become an inspiration to their followers. Their tenacity challenges people to be responsible. Their lives become a model for people.
Leaders must know how to be human
Many times, when people become so good at leading, their strengths attract a lot of admiration. Sometimes, this admiration gets so much into the heads of these leaders that they begin to mask their weaknesses. The reality of life however is that, every human being has both strengths and weaknesses. While many people take pride in their strengths, they like to hide their weaknesses.
Although it is not advisable for leaders to advertise their weaknesses, it is also not acceptable for leaders to pretend to be without weaknesses. When leaders are honest about their weaknesses and are not afraid of being vulnerable, they become more credible. And their credibility buys them increased loyalty from their followers.
WHEN leaders set inspiring examples, those examples by themselves get half of their work done. Such inspiring examples do not get set by default. Leaders must deliberately design and set examples.
Terry Mante is an incisive and inspiring author, management consultant, personal development trainer and motivational speaker. Email: [email protected]
