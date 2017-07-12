TOP STORIES
An erupted active volcano is one- hundredth one of good ideas of hell,I supposeBy: Joshua Gbeve
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Newmont Responds To Threats Of Demonstration By Communities
Newmont Ghana has reiterated its commitment to provide more opportunities for the youth in their host communities and continue to serve as a catalyst for local development, says the Ahafo Mine Communications and External Relations Manager, Agbeko Azumah.
He told Space FM’s Morning Flight 87.7 host, Dickson Smith on Tuesday that Newmont has an Employment Agreement with the host communities that governs the recruitment of citizens by Newmont and its business partners.
The Agreement enjoins Newmont to ensure that 24% of the national workforce should come from the 10 communities. Currently, 42% of the national workforce are locals.
Mr. Azumah’s reaction follows threats by five communities to launch a massive demonstration against the company for flouting an employment agreement with the locals in the area.
He stressed that the Employment Agreement has at all times been the only agreement governing employment of local citizens by Newmont and its business partners and has been articulated in all stakeholder engagements related to the Subika Underground Project.
This is captured in the Environmental Impact Statement of the Subika Underground Project and was articulated during the public hearing related to the project.The Communications and External Relations Manager pointed out that Newmont has contracted AUMS to develop and initially operate the Subika Underground mine on its behalf.
He added that “AUMS has complied with the Employment Agreement in hiring its workforce. So far, AUMS has recruited a total national workforce of 211 for the Subika Underground project”. Out of this number, about 47 per cent of the workforce are locals from the 10 host communities:
Mr. Azumah gave the actual breakdown as follows, 108 nationals (other Ghanaian citizens) and 93 locals. Kenyasi No.2 has the highest number 27 of locals hired by AUMS. This translates to about one out of every three local employees in AUMS is a citizen of Kenyasi No.2
Mr. Azumah noted that Newmont would continue to engage with community stakeholders regarding the status of the project as well as employment related issues and encouraged all stakeholders to use dialogue in addressing issues. Newmont would further continue to explore opportunities that will benefit its host communitiesThe five communities which plan to demonstrate against Newmont include, Kenyase 1 and 2, Ntotroso, Gyedu and Wamaheneso.
The communities are represented by the United Youth of Affected Mining Communities (UYMAC), which seek to front and address issues bothering them on various mining activities.
The acting Chairman for UYMAC, Kennedy Adu Agyei, told Space FM on Monday that Newmont, despite their agreed terms, had neglected unemployed youths in their communities in an upcoming underground mining operation where there are employment opportunities.
According to Mr. Agyei, on 13th December, last year, they met with Newmont and were assured that locals would be recruited and well trained them for the upcoming underground mining, but the company had again ignored unemployed youths from the five communities and had rather employed foreigners from Chirano, Obuasi and other areas for the job.
“They have planned going underground mining. Currently, they are in negotiations with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for permit, but we believe Newmont ought to have met representatives of the various communities to address our concerns. We are going to take a very hot demonstration against Newmont, African Underground Mining services (AUMS) DRA and its sub-contractors who are intimidating the indigenous people of the land, he cautioned.
A community based Human Rights and Environmental Mining Advocate, WACCAM has released a report on mining activities in the Asutifi North District, indicating Newmont’s operations are adversely impacting lives in the area.
According to WACCAM, “since the start of mining in the Asutifi North District by the multi-national company, the women have been denied access to potable water, farmlands and other means of economic livelihood”.
But the Newmont Communications and External Relation Manager said Newmont has commissioned independent assessors to review the reports and assured that the outcome will be made public.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News