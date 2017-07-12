TOP STORIES
It will be too late to cry when the head is offBy: akoaso
Was The IREDD 2016 Report In Liberia Politically Motivated?
The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) recent report in the June 21, 2017 edition of FrontPage Africa, a major newspaper in Liberia, is troubling and is seemingly politically motivated. It gives some Liberian legislators A and F grades for their performance in the 2016 legislature. But it does not say the methodology used to determine the grading.
Giving a person a passing or failing grade is baseless without a defined and established methodology. Legislators have three main functions; law making, oversight and representation. It is only by these criteria we can measure their performances. Law making may entail closed doors discussion, negotiation and deal making. Some observers view this process to be more effective. Thus the ability to debate in open sessions, while it may demonstrate a legislator's speaking proficiency, it may not result in bill making and passing.
Moreover, while the IREDD report now considers senators Weah and Prince Johnson ECOWAS participation resulting in their absence from legislative sessions in Liberia, the report nevertheless gives them an F grade for attendance in congress. For instead in 2016, if Senator Weah attended 28 sessions and 28 distances, technically the total attendance is 56, which is 74.67% or 75% of the 75 sessions for the senate. This would give him a B- or C+ and not F as reported and not dismally performed as cited by FrontPage reportage. Distance is approved attendance of outside legislative obligation.
Further, the timing of the report appears to have made the report political, as the Liberian presidential and legislative elections are few months from now. Senators Weah and Prince Johnson, who received F mark, are opposition presidential candidates respectively. An earlier IREDD report gave them similar grade for absence from and not debating in sessions, resulting Senator Weah to be viewed and called Bobo senator by some media. Bobo in Liberia is one who cannot talk. Such perception was political.
However, Vice President Boakai, the presidential candidate for the ruling Unity Party, has a legislative duty, as president of the senate. His function entails presiding over sessions and the signing of bills and other legislative documents such as agreements.
Moore Stephens, an international auditing firm, reported that the senate ratified 68 concession agreements of which only 2 were considered good while the rest 66 were bogus and lacking international standard. The senate passed the agreements under VP Boakai's watch. The vice president signed on those agreements. Additionally, Senator Marshall Dennis of Grand Gedeh County has stated that since 2016, the VP attended only 5 sessions and sometimes stayed in his office and refused to attend sessions. Why did not the vice president's performance cover in the IREDD report?
IREDD, formerly the Liberia Democratic Institute, is a non governmental agency, which works in the area of good governance and advocacy internationally. The agency receives international funding for its works. In Liberia, It serves as a watchdog over the performance of the Liberian legislators. It keeps their feet in the fire so that they would do the Liberian people's business. Indeed, knowing that an entity is looking over their shoulders, the thinking is that the legislators would be cognizant of their responsibilities and hence would perform better.
IREDD 2015 report on the Liberian legislature was released in March 2016. However, apparently it finds it necessary to release the 2016 report this time close to the election. Maybe the timing was unintentional.
But the institute should not become political and be used as a tool to achieve a political goal. Its report is seemingly been interpreted and viewed by some media for political purposes. IREDD should publish its report exactly so it can be read accordingly. The institute should also state the methodology utilized to arrive at its findings.
