Watch Out For The Bugs: Ghana’s Ministries Might Be Prone To Or Infected With Bugs Reports Gordon Offin-Amaniampong
How would you feel if you learned that your office or home has secretly been bugged?
Certainly you could snug as a bug in a rug. But you cannot snug in a furtively bugged home or office. Ghana’s current Lands and Natural Resources Minister who’s been leading a sting operation against illegal mining (also known as Galamsey) in the West African nation has had his office bugged.
The spying gadget which was discovered on Monday by the National Security includes a camera, a storage unit plus another device suspected to be a transmitter. It is thought to be able to pick a whisper 35 feet away. The audio-visual recorder was covertly planted in a huge Coat of Arms plaque that hangs in the minister’s office.
This writer says the incident is already causing controversy and debate among the officialdom. And it comes seven months or so, since the minister moved into that office at the Ministries enclave in Accra. Speculations are rife that there might be more bugs planted in the ministries, departments and agencies in the enclave.
The history of wire-tapping or bugging is legendary. But perhaps the most unforgettable is the one that involved former 38th American President Richard Nixon in 1972. Some employees of President Nixon’s re-election committee had been caught when they broke into the Democratic National Committee (DNC’s) headquarters to plant a bug. The incident led to Nixon’s resignation and it’s believed it would have possibly led to his felony prosecution had he not been pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford.
Mr. John Peter Amewu the Minister in the centre of the bizarre event says he feels he’s been unclothed: “I Feel Naked,” he told the local media.
In the early stage of the discovery the media reported that the sector minister had no idea whatsoever as to who planted the device when it was put there and why it was placed there. But on Tuesday a former minister of the Mahama-administration Alhaji Inusah Fuseini who once occupied the Lands and Natural Resources ministry claimed responsibility, saying the bugging device discovered and retrieved from the office of the current Minister, J Mr. Amewu belonged to him.
The former minister said a private citizen who works with a private security company presented the equipment to him at a time concerns were raised about his personal security in the wake of his fight against illegal mining.
“I thought to all intents and purposes that it was a white elephant and had nothing to monitor my successor. “Let me take the opportunity to apologise to my successor as it was never intended and nobody speed or prowled on the office when I left office," Mr. Fuseini apologised”
He’s also reported to have said that the anxiety that welcomed the development was ‘unwarranted’ because in his own words ‘the device was not fully installed’.
“It was not working. The installation was not completed,” he remarked.
Alhaji Fuseini has since rendered an apology to Mr. Amewu:
“Let me take the opportunity to apologise to my successor as it was never intended and nobody speed or prowled on the office when I left office.”
“The device was not working”, he explained. That was why security agencies that went to ‘sweep’ the office the first time they did not get any transmission signals. The office was ‘swept twice which he emphasised goes to show there was nothing untoward done.”
Did his revelation calm nerves?
Not at all, it’s perhaps heightened anxiety and caused red-eyed t as I pointed out earlier. According to Mr. Amewu, it would have been prudent for Alhaji Fuseini to divulge such information to the security agencies rather than go public with it.
“I would have preferred maybe if he had remained quiet and just inform the security that he is the one behind it and they can handle it at that level,” Mr. Amewu stated.
Asked whether the device was working he said: “I am not in a position to say whether it’s working. It is a feeling made worse by the confession by his predecessor, Inusah Fuseini that he planted the device while he occupied the office.”
The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu waded into the debate. He‘d said that member of a group which met with Mr. Amewu received signals on his phone which prompted him to alert the Minister.
He said the incident could happen to any Minister of the state adding he has taken caution by inviting security experts to ‘sweep’ his offices for bugs.
So if the device wasn’t installed as claimed by Alhaji Fuseini how then could it pick up signal (s)?
Also a former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Nii Osah Mills who took over from Inusah Fuseini and spent two and half years in that office have expressed disappointment following the revelations.
“I can’t believe all my days and nights in the office were under the watch of a secret camera, “he bemoaned.
Mr. Amewu told the media that the he’d been shocked by the whole development following the disclosure by his predecessor. “It is a feeling made worse by the confession of my predecessor, Inusah Fuseini that he planted the device while he occupied the office .I feel naked.”
However, he was hopeful that the Minister of National Security who is in charge of ensuring that there are no bugs in the offices of Ministers of the state is taking steps to do that.
So what’s been said or unsaid on that wire-tapping machine isn’t going to go away now. It has brought in its wake, apprehensions and anxieties. It also could prove to be a red tide not only for the minister in question but to all public office holders. And I strongly believe it’s a wakeup call for public office holders and big corporations as it reminds them to be careful and act diligently in their day-to-day activities.
