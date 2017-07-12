TOP STORIES
Sometimes the poorest man leaves behind the richest inheritance.By: Valdo Abruquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
I can't vouch for Inusah's claims bugging device is dead – Amewu
Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, says it would have been proper if Mr. Inusah Fuseini had confessed to the security agencies about his ownership of the bugging device instead of going public with the information.
“I would have preferred maybe if he had remained quiet and just inform the security that he is the one behind it and they can handle it at that level,” Mr. Amewu told Starr FM.
“I am not in a position to say whether it’s working,” he adds.
Security agencies on Monday found the audio-visual recorder in a huge Coat of Arms plaque hanging in the Minister’s office.
The espionage set up included a camera, a storage unit and another device suspected to be a transmitter. It is believed to be able to pick whisper 35-feet away.
Mr Amewu said he is surprised his predecessor never informed him about an audio-visual device he secretly installed in his office.
He said Mr Inusah Fuseini could have alerted him about the device during their interactions at Parliament.
Mr. Fuseini has confessed fixing the spying device to monitor activities in his office, however, he said there was no malice intended.
“That was my personal property,” Mr. Fuseini told Francis Abban on Morning Starr Tuesday July 11, 2017 in reply to a direct question regarding the ownership of the spying device. He said the apprehension that greeted the development was unwarranted because the device was not fully installed.
“It was not working. The installation was not completed,” he said.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics