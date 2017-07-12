TOP STORIES
There is know smoke without fire but there is fire without smokeBy: DANIEL ABAVARE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Parliament lauds Vodafone's network quality
Vodafone's network quality has been given rave reviews by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications following an engagement session a week ago.
Vodafone Ghana was responding to a call by the Select Committee for a briefing on its operations and measures it is putting in place to improve network quality.
Chairman of the Select Committee, Honourable Kennedy Agyepong, was unequivocal in praising the telecommunication company's efforts in improving network quality across the country and its impressive strides in ensuring the quality of its roaming services around the world.
Vodafone's Director for External Affairs and Legal, Gayheart Mensah, who led a delegation of executives to Parliament, updated the committee on the company's operations, highlighting its commitment to the growth of the country.
He said the company is committed to igniting Ghana's digital revolution and has put comprehensive measures in place to make that possible.
He was clear about the company's willingness to engage Government on the remaining 800MHz spectrum block and take advantage of its viability if the price is right.
Additionally, Gayheart also mentioned the company's deployment of mobile money and how it is transforming the economy through its support for the 70% unbanked population.
The committee members present included Frederick Opare Ansah, MP, Suhum (Vice Chairman); A.B.A. Fuseini, MP, Sagnarigu; Daniel Asiamah, MP, Buem; Kwadwo Nuamah, MP, Kwadaso; Samuel George, MP, Ningo-Prampram; Ras Mubarak, MP, Kumbungu; Felicia Adjei, MP, Kintampo South; Ama Boateng, MP, Juabeng; Edward Bawa, MP, Bongo; George Andah, MP, Awutu Senya West and Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP, Ahanta West.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance