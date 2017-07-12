TOP STORIES
look straight into the mirror and see the man you are.By: Frank Appiah Essel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Former President Mahama receives family of the late Raymond Okudzeto
Former President John Dramani Mahama today received a delegation from the Anlo Traditional Council to announce the death and funeral rites for the late Dumega Raymond Okudzeto.
Led by Anlo Statesman and former Inspector General of Police, Mr. CK Dewornu, the delegation described the late Raymond Okudzeto who was the President of the Volta Foundation as an industrialist who championed the cause of the youth, advocated for girl child education and provided a number of scholarships to many deprived children from the Anlo area.
President Mahama described the deceased who will be buried on July 28 as an uncle who made it a point to call his attention to various issues of prime importance to national development.
Key among them was his vision to have a sea port at Keta.
According to the former President, the feasibility study for the Keta seaport has been completed, adding that he hopes the new administration will consider financing for the project.
The funeral for the late Dumega will take place at the forecourt of the State House with other programmes scheduled for Atorkor, Anloga and Adidome.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics