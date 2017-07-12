modernghana logo

'I Never Sacked PNC Members Over NPP, NDC Roles'

ClassfmOnline.com
2 minutes ago | Headlines

The flag bearer of the People's National Convention (PNC) has rejected claims he sacked some individuals in the party for accepting roles in previous governments.

His comments follow accusations by the Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah, who has condemned him for accepting the role of Ambassador-at-large under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him: “He [Bernard Mornah] is speaking out of ignorance, malice or outright lies.”

He explained that he has previously proposed Ambrose Dery and Moses Dani Baah for the NPP government under former President John Kufuor and “I never chaired a meeting to expel any of them so what he [Mr Mornah] is saying are outright lies”.

“What I did not do in 2000 was that I would not serve as a Vice President unless it was a party-to-party agreement. A Vice President is serving under a particular manifesto that the candidate puts up in the year he is elected; ambassador is ambassador for Ghana – there is a difference,” he told Citi FM on Tuesday, July 11.

