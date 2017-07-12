TOP STORIES
All Inclusive Government: A Political Delusion
The appointment of Dr Edward Mahama,as Ghana's 'Ambassador at Large', is dominating discussions in the media, on social media, and in the traditional media.The PNC,the party leads has condemned their leader's action of accepting the appointment without notifying the party.
The General Secretary Mr Atik Mohammed speaking on an Accra Radio Station,Kasapa FM, described the appointment as anti-inclusive which was offered the PNC leader just to create resemblance of All Inclusive government. Mr Atik asked why Dr Mahama contested Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 contest if he shared in his vision.
Mr Bernard Mornah,the Chairman of the PNC said, the man who led the anti- poaching crusade in the NDC,has been poached. Dr Alidu Seidu a political science lecturer contributing to discussions on the issue, called on the PNC to take disciplinary measures against Dr Edward Mahama.
I have no problem with governments appointing people from other parties to work for the state. We must however be careful with the deceptiveness of the concept. Before I proceed,may I ask the wisdom in sacking hundreds of workers perceived as sympathisers of opposing parties and appoint one political giant from another party and describe that as creating an all inclusive government.
What is the wisdom in dismissing hundreds of professionals we've trained with state resoueces just because we perceive them as political opponents and appoint a political giant from another party and describe that as establishing an all inclusive government. And what is the wisdom in disorganizing families through politically motivated transfers and still talk about all inclusive government.
Outside of the professional politicians and those intimately acquainted with the governance system and our governments, it may be said that this delusion is entertained by the great mass of the voters who are either ill informed, or too busy to give much thought to politics in the country.What we must understand is that, the President sincerely represents the doctrines of his party as expressed in its platforms.What particular doctrine does Edward Mahama represents?
This is not the first time a President has appointed people outside his party into his administration. The immediate past President John Mahama,appointed Alhassan Azong of the PNC to serve in his government and retained some administrative heads who were appointed by President Kufuor.
President Kufour did same.Mallam Issah of the PNC was appointed sports minister under Kufour but unfortunately, ended up in prison over an alleged mishandling of state funds.Professor Mills did same and even made it part of his core concepts and named it "father for all" concept.
In some countries, their system of government and provisions in their constitution support formation of alliances where they parties need external support to form majority governments,in other jurisdictions,minority parties in order to make appear more formidable and vibrant, may enter into alliance.
In Ghana,the NAL, United Nationalists Party and All People's Republican Party, merged to form the Justice Party to challenge Busia's government and paraded starlwarts such as Joe Appiah, Bannerman, Agama,Madjitey etc as its leaders. We have cases where parties form all inclusive governments to curb political tensions and potential wars as happened in Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone etc.
Our system of government is the Presidential type with elements of the Westminster system.We don't need this cosmetic and deceptive system (all inclusive government). What we need is strict adherence to provisions in our constitution,and strong institutions.You don't bastardize state institutions, sack workers perceived as political opponents, fix people at places they do not have the wherewithal to head and describe your government as all inclusive.
Until we collectively,impress upon our governments to adhere to provisions in the constitution especially, the directive principles of state policy, we shall continue to witness this political stage play we watching inside the auditorium. Political parties must be seen developing modern ideological concepts, modernise their policies and ready themselves as alternative governments than operating as surrogates of the incumbent. The clever politicians can use such appointments as "Opium or conditioning tool" to induce its critics and render them docile.
I will herein plead with our friends in the academia to bury their partisan lenses when it comes to such sensitive national issues.I have read praises being showered on the President for appointing the PNC leader as if it is the first time a president is making such an appointment.
They are not worried about the pressure such cosmetic appointments bring on our recurrent expenditure. We are forced to cut down recruitment of nurses, teachers etc because of pressure on our Kitty but find it convenient creating strange offices,ministries etc.
What we must support and encourage is governments creating enabling environment for all to do our businesses etc without unnecessary political obstructions. Ken Agyepong led the anti Mahama government crusade yet, still remained one of the successful businessmen in the country, we didn't hear of government harassment of NPP businessmen under the Mahama administration, he allowed them to do their businesses devoid of unnecessary obstruction and ironically, supported some companies owned by NPP starlwarts with funds to increase their production. The inclusive idea,must start from the base,from the business environment to our public institutions before we target the political actors.
