Airtel Touching Lives Recipients Honored By Queen Elizabeth II At 2017 Queens Young Leaders Awards
Two of Airtel Touching Lives awardees – Ms Winifred Selby and Chef Elijah Amoo Addo, have recently been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II at the Young Leaders Awards.
The duo was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II at the 2017 Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 29, 2017 in London, UK.
The Queen's Young Leaders Programme was launched in 2014 to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee and aims to discover, celebrate and support young people, aged 18 – 29 – across the Commonwealth who are leading or driving remarkable initiatives that positively impact lives in their communities and beyond. The two were part of three Ghanaians honoured and a total of 60 awardees from Africa.
Winifred Selby through her Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative produces and export high quality and durable bamboo bikes. She is also the founder of EPF Educational Empowerment Initiative which empowers young people from deprived communities by raising funds and resources to help promote education among children of school going age. Her organisation also distributes sanitary pads to students in deprived communities. She was awarded for her work by Airtel Ghana during Airtel Touching Lives season 3.
Elijah Amoo Addo is the founder of Food for all Ghana, an organization which advocates against food wastage. They collect leftover foods from restaurants and food vendors to feed the mentally challenged and needy people. His work was recognised by Airtel Ghana during season 3 of the multiple award winning Airtel Touching Lives programme.
Commenting on the recognition, Hannah Agbozo, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Airtel said “On behalf of everyone at Airtel and the country as a whole, I want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the Ghanaian awardees. We are extremely proud of the work that Winifred and Elijah are doing and we share in their success and achievements. As awardees of the Airtel Touching Lives programme, which seeks to empower individuals to make a marked difference in their communities, this current recognition should encourage them to impact more lives through the initiatives they proudly champion”.
She continued “Airtel Ghana is passionate about empowering young people to fully realise their potential and to pursue their dreams. Winifred and Elijah continue to demonstrate the impact our Touching Lives programme is having in the lives of Ghanaians across the country”.
Airtel Ghana continues to demonstrate commitment towards empowering individuals to live their dreams and make a change in their communities through the company's impactful CSR initiatives including projects such as Catapult Your Business, Airtel Touching Lives, Airtel Rising Stars.
About Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa.
About Airtel in Africa
Airtel is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all. Airtel has 17 operations in Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.
