Ethiopian to include Kaduna in its vast global network
Accra, July 11, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and the leading Pan-African airlines, has finalised preparations to start scheduled thrice weekly services to Kaduna, Nigeria, from August 1.
Kaduna, located in North-Western Nigeria, is a trade centre and a major transportation hub for the surrounding agricultural areas with its rail and road junction.
Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said: 'We are pleased to commence scheduled operations to Kaduna; a fifth city in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.'
He said as a Pan-African Airline serving the African Continent, it had always been a source of pride for Ethiopian Airlines and with this commitment, Ethiopian had been able to create easy movement of Africans from one corner to the other.
During the temporary closure of Abuja Airport for reconstruction four months ago, the Airline was the first foreign carrier to land at Kaduna Airport, allowing the airline's passengers to experience ultimate comfort on-board its B-787 Dreamliner.
He said in line with its long-term strategic roadmap, Vision 2025, expanding and availing a more efficient intra-African network would remain at the core of its operation and 'we shall keep on playing the positive role in catalysing the socio-economic development of our continent.'
With the addition of Kaduna, Ethiopian totally operates 23 weekly flights to Nigeria's main cities namely; Abuja, Lagos, Enugu and Kano.
Ethiopian Airlines maiden flight to Nigeria dates back to the 1960s.
GNA
