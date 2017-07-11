TOP STORIES
MTN donates to Bakatue Festival
Elmina (C/R), July 11, GNA - Management of the leading Telecommunication Network, MTN Ghana has presented a cheque of GH¢3,000.00 to the Edina Traditional Council to support the 2017 Bakatue Festival.
It also donated recharge cards worth of GH¢1,000.00, assorted MTN souvenirs, modems and drinks to the Council to support the event.
Mr Simon Amoh, Regional Senior Manager for the South-West Business District, who presented the items, said MTN believed in the rich African culture which unites people from all walks of life.
He said the gesture was in recognition of the important role culture played in the socio-economic development of communities and also to fulfill the company's desire to preserve tradition as a way of life.
He said for Africa to develop, traditional values needed to be instilled in the youth of the land.
Mr Amoh wished the chiefs and people of Elmina a fruitful festival and expressed the hope that traditional leaders would continue to play active roles in the development of the nation.
He said MTN would continue to provide the best telecommunications service and sponsor more festivals across the country.
Nana Kodwo Kondua VI, the Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the company for the goodwill shown and continued support towards the celebration of the festival.
He added that MTN's coverage which extends to the high seas has been of immense benefit to his people particularly, fishermen at Elmina and beyond.
GNA
By Grace Darko, GNA
