modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Trader remanded over narcotics

GNA
34 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, July 11, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Rahamatu Ibrahim, a trader into police custody for alleged possession of narcotic drug without lawful authority.

The accused pleaded not guilty and would reappear in court on July 24.

Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that on July 5 at about 1800 hours the Weija Divisional Police Task Force conducting patrols along the Oshieyie and Kokrobite beaches went into the hamlet of the accused, whom the patrol team suspected to be concealing something.

He said when she was confronted she pulled out a half parcel of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and some paper wrappers.

She was arrested and during interrogation she said it belong to the boyfriend, one Patrick Akoto Atta and his twin brother Philip Akoto Atta, who were at large and that she only smoke them. GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

We’ll Not Decriminalize Homosexuality – Speaker

4 hours ago

I’m Going To Serve Ghana Not NPP – Edward Mahama

5 hours ago

quot-img-1I fear what will happen when i dont do it than what will happen when i do it

By: SAINT SAM quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
body-container-line