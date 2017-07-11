TOP STORIES
Mahama Ayariga supports youth development in Bawku
Bawku (U/E), July 11, GNA - Mr Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bawku Central Constituency, is supporting 280 tailors in the constituency to train 400 apprentices in skills development.
The first batch of the trainees, comprising 391 females and a male would undergo a one-year dressmaking course.
The project, which is aimed at creating quality livelihoods for the youth, especially young women in the area, is valued at GH¢12,000.00 and each participants would be provided a sewing machine after the training.
Mrs Ophelia Nadra Atoklo Suraj-Sofo, Constituency Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who commissioned the training over the weekend, said the Member of Parliament gave financial support of GH¢300.00 to each of the participants.
She said the MP's gesture is to support the youth especially girls to develop themselves.
Mrs Suraj-Sofo said when the trainees become economically empowered they would not be pushed to marry early which is a concern the community is battling in recent times.
She called on the apprentices to attend to their training with seriousness so that they could achieve the intended objective.
Poa-Nab Alasbuudi Veronica Abugrago Azoka I, Queen Mother of the Bawku Traditional Area, said the training is the first of its kind adding that it is important for others to emulate this example.
She urged the trainees to embrace the opportunity.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
