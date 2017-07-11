TOP STORIES
Show me a good loser and I'll show you a loser!!!By: Mr. Milliron
Akim Oda Methodist youth donates to Rafiki Satellite Village
Winneba (C/R), July 11, GNA - The Saint Luke Methodist Youth Fellowship at Akim Oda has donated items worth about GH¢7,000.00 to the Rafiki Satellite Village, a children home, at Gyahazi near Winneba.
The items included dresses, lawn mower, shoes, ten bags of rice, a bag of sugar, two gallons of cooking oil, five cartons each of milk, tin tomatoes and detergents.
Mr Prince Osei Gyamfi, the First Vice President of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, said it is the heartfelt desire of the youth to support less-privileged children in society, hence the donation.
Mrs Mercy Asante, the Assistant Director at Rafiki Satellite Village, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Akim Oda Methodist Church, particularly to the youth for their generosity.
She appealed to non-government organisations, individuals and philanthropists to assist the Village to enable them reach out to more unfortunate children in the society.
Mrs Asante said the home was established in 2007 by the Most Reverend Robert Mensah Aboagye to provide care to less-privileged children around Winneba and it now has a population of 33.
GNA
